Alvarez Hits 2 Long Homers To Lead Astros Past A's 5-1The A's have lost seven of 10 and trail the Astros by 12 games in the AL West, their biggest deficit in the division since being 12 back on June 16, 2019.

Casali's HR Gives Giants 5-4 Win, Phillies Lose 11th Of 15Curt Casali hit a two-run homer in the 10th inning, and the San Francisco Giants beat Philadelphia 5-4 on Monday in a long-ball contest that extended the Phillies' losing streak to four and added pressure to manager Joe Girardi.

Giants Manager Kapler Pauses Protest, Stands For National Anthem On Memorial DaySan Francisco Giants manager Gabe Kapler stood just outside the third base dugout at Citizens Bank Park for the national anthem on Monday, taking a break on Memorial Day from his protest against the direction of the nation.

Rangers Rally In 9th Again To Beat A's 8-5 For 3rd In RowPinch-hitter Andy Ibañez drove with a pair of runs with a two-out single off Athletics closer Dany Jiménez, and the Texas Rangers scored three runs in the ninth inning for the second consecutive night to beat Oakland 8-5 on Friday.