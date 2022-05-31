CBS News SacramentoWatch Now
By Christopher Baker
Filed Under:West Sacramento News

WEST SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Yesterday, the West Sacramento Police Department responded to a social media post about a possible teen shooting.

On Monday, at about 4 a.m., police responded to reports of shots fired in a neighborhood east of Jefferson Boulevard and Linden Road.

READ MORE: Sacramento Firefighters Respond To A Two-Alarm Fire In East Sacramento

After searching the area, officers found no evidence of a shooting.

READ MORE: 1 Dead, 1 Injured After Milpitas Hang-Gliding Crash

Later on in the morning, around 9 a.m., a resident walking on the Clarksburg Trail found what appeared to be a shell casing.

MORE NEWS: Californians To Rally At Capitol For Water Affordability

Currently, no one has reported being the victim of s shooting.