GRANITE BAY (CBS13) — Authorities arrested a student accused of threatening to shoot up Granite Bay High School, the Placer County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday.
Investigators said an anonymous witness reported overhearing the student Tuesday evening making a comment to other students about not showing up at school Wednesday because he was going to shoot up the school.
The student was arrested not long after the investigation was launched, and no weapons were found in his possession.
The sheriff’s office said it believes there is no current ongoing threat toward the school at this time. Though, a school resource officer will be placed on campus and there will be extra patrols around the area.