Granite Bay High Student Accused Of Threatening School ShootingAuthorities arrested a student accused of threatening to shoot up Granite Bay High School, the Placer County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday.

47 minutes ago

Former Sacramento Vice Principal Sues District Over Racism Complaints Not AddressedCommunity activists had harsh words for Sacramento City Unified leaders as they rallied outside the State Capitol on Wednesday in support of Dr. Elysse Versher, who recently resigned from her position of vice principal at West Campus High School over claims of racism and sexual harassment.

1 hour ago

Sacramento To Sell 3 Billion Gallons of Water After Declaring ‘Water Alert’The City of Sacramento says it has too much water and it's going to make millions of dollars selling it to other parts of the state, despite already declaring a "water alert" for the summer and doubling fines for water-wasting violators.

2 hours ago

Evening Forecast - 6/1/22Here is your extended 7-day forecast!

5 hours ago

Family Says California's Report On Reparations A Step In The Right DirectionA 500-page plus report on reparations from a California task force examines how slavery and systemic racism harmed African Americans. Yet, it does not even include a compensation plan. That report is expected to be presented before lawmakers in 2023.

6 hours ago