SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — State lawmakers have voted to approve a new bill aimed at helping recent victims of 2020 wildfires sparked by a solar panel.
Assemblyman Jim Patterson introduced the bill which hopes to provide assistance to those whose homes were devastated.READ MORE: Old Fire Evacuees Allowed To Return Home; Napa County Wildfire Burns More Than 500 Acres
Previously, there was a solar panel exemption that kept solar panel wildfire victims from receiving assistance.READ MORE: California Gas Prices Hit $6.19 A Gallon As US Also Hits Record High
The bill would apply to victims of the August Complex, SCU Complex, the LNU Lightning Complex fires, and a few more.MORE NEWS: Sacramento City Council Could Use State Grant To Build Affordable Housing
The bill now heads to the Senate appropriations committee for approval.