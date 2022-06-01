STOCKTON (CBS13) – Police are asking for help in identifying the pair of suspects who stole $2,000 worth of shoes from a Stockton store.
The incident happened back on May 12. Stockton police say, a little after noon, the two suspects went into a business in the 10600 block of Trinity Parkway and started loading up on shoe boxes.
After stuffing about 20 pairs of shoes into a garbage bag, the suspects took off.
Surveillance photos of the suspects were released on Wednesday. One of the suspects was wearing a distinctive t-shirt riddled with 49ers logos.
Anyone who recognizes the suspects is urged to call Stockton Crime Stoppers.