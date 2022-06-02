SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Bees are now considered legally fish in California says a State Appellate Court ruling.
In 2019, California added some bumblebees to its endangered species acts. The state had to list the insect under the fish section to make that happen.
Agricultural groups sued and won, arguing that bumblebees were not directly listed in the statute and could not be protected.
This latest ruling found that other invertebrates are already defined as fish. According to butterflies.org, insects are the largest group of invertebrates.