DAVIS (CBS13) – The man accused of trying to rape a woman on a Davis bicycle trail has been convicted.
Jose T. Perez-Meza was suspected in two sexual assaults, one in Santa Rosa that happened in 2018 and the Davis incident that happened in August 2020.
Prosecutors detailed how Perez-Meza attacked a 23-year-old woman along the Putah Creek Bike Path in Davis. A fingerprint he left on a glass of tea helped authorities identify Perez-Meza as the suspect.
A jacket that matched one seen on surveillance video out of a Santa Rosa assault was found during a search warrant executed by Davis police. With Perez-Meza's Google location data putting him within feet of the Santa Rosa attack, prosecutors identified him as the suspect in that case as well.
On Tuesday, Perez-Meza was convicted on two counts of assault with intent to commit rape along with a slew of other sex crimes.
He was already previously convicted of misdemeanor sexual battery in 2015, the district attorney’s office noted. In 2017, Perez-Meza was convicted of misdemeanor sexual battery again against a different woman.
“Perez-Meza is a man who has preyed on multiple women over the last decade. He took what he wanted without any sign of remorse for his victims; his acts can only be categorized as heinous,” said Yolo County DA Jeff Reisig in a statement.
Further, Perez-Meza also still has charges pending out of Sacramento County for allegedly touching himself in public.
Perez-Meza is facing up to 20 years in prison for the sexual assault convictions. He is set to be sentenced on July 15.