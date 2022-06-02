Bradshaw Animal Shelter Waiving Adoption Fees, Other Counties Offering SpecialsDetails here: https://cbsloc.al/3PU2P3P The Bradshaw Animal Shelter is waiving adoption fees to help with overcrowding. The fee waiver is for all dogs and cats and is happening this weekend only.

23 minutes ago

Thousands Of Fast Food Workers Expected To Go On Strike Next WeekDetails here: https://cbsloc.al/3N87M7k Thousands of fast-food workers are expected to go on strike next week to demand federal workplace standards.

47 minutes ago

C.K. McClatchy High School Students Walk Out Of School To Protest Gun ViolenceDetails here: https://cbsloc.al/3NeRZDV On Wednesday, students at C.K. McClatchy High School in Sacramento walked out of school to demand an end to gun violence.

57 minutes ago

National Gun Violence Awareness Day: What You Need To KnowToday, many people will be gathering at the Capitol for National Gun Violence Awareness Day to spread awareness and deliver a call to action.

1 hour ago

Granite Bay High Student Accused Of Threatening School ShootingAuthorities arrested a student accused of threatening to shoot up Granite Bay High School, the Placer County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday.

7 hours ago