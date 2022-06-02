SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Today, many people will be gathering at the Capitol for National Gun Violence Awareness Day to spread awareness and deliver a call to action.
The day of awareness comes a day after a gunman opened fire at a medical building in Tulsa, Oklahoma, killing four people. A week before that shooting, an 18-year-old man shot and killed 19 children in Uvalde, Texas. And six people were killed almost two months prior in a downtown Sacramento shooting.
The 10:30 a.m. gathering will take place at the west steps of the State Capitol, where a federal call to action will be issued.
Assemblymember Lori Wilson of Suisun City will be in attendance along with groups Moms Demand Action and Every Town For Gun Safety.