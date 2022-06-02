ORANGEVALE (CBS13) — Authorities have now identified the person killed in a major crash in front of the Orangevale Community Center Tuesday night.
California Highway Patrol said the collision happened just before 9:30 p.m. along Hazel Avenue. Two vehicles were involved and power lines were also brought down in the crash.
One person was killed in the crash. He has since been identified by the Sacramento County Coroner's Office as 26-year-old Orangevale resident Joseph Angel Mendoza.
Investigators said a second individual suffered minor injuries.
Exactly what led up to the crash is still unclear.