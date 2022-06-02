OROVILLE (CBS13) – Two people have died after a small plane crashed at the edge of the Oroville Airport early Thursday afternoon, authorities say.
The crash happened around 12:20 p.m.
Firefighters are at scene of a small aircraft down at the Oroville airport. There were two fatality victims in the plane. The scene is under investigation, FAA and NTSB are in route to be part of the investigation. #Airportincident @OrovillePD @OrovilleFire @ButteSheriff pic.twitter.com/mUmG1bRZ0A
Crews from Cal Fire's Butte Unit responded to the scene and found two fatalities in the plane.
Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear.
Both the FAA and NTSB will be investigating.