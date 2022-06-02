CBS News SacramentoWatch Now
By CBS13 Staff
Filed Under:Butte County, Oroville News, Plane Crash

OROVILLE (CBS13) – Two people have died after a small plane crashed at the edge of the Oroville Airport early Thursday afternoon, authorities say.

The crash happened around 12:20 p.m.

Crews from Cal Fire’s Butte Unit responded to the scene and found two fatalities in the plane.

Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear.

Both the FAA and NTSB will be investigating.