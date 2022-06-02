Board Of Supervisors To Discuss Discipline Or Dismissal For Executive Who Struck And Killed High School StudentThe Placer County Board of Supervisors will hold a special meeting Friday on county CEO Todd Leopold, who was placed on administrative leave after acknowledging he was the driver who struck and killed a Natomas high student in Rocklin.

2 hours ago

Tamarack The Bear Spotted Playing With Toy Bear In The WildA camera recently caught Tamarack playing with what looks like some kind of decorative garden bear in South Lake Tahoe.

2 hours ago

This Week In Politics With Gary DietrichCBS13 Political Analyst Gary Dietrich joined us for a discussion on how likely the recent mass shootings may play in California's primary election.

2 hours ago

Cleveland School In Stockton Holds Memorial For Recent Mass Shooting VictimsIn Stockton, Cleveland School is remembering the lives lost in the recent mass shootings — a pain the school knows too well.

2 hours ago

Evening Forecast - 6/2/22After a short break in the high heat this weekend, temperatures are projected to reach triple digits again late next week.

2 hours ago