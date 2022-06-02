ROCKLIN (CBS13) — The Placer County Board of Supervisors will hold a special meeting Friday on county CEO Todd Leopold, who was placed on administrative leave after acknowledging he was the driver who struck and killed a Natomas high school student in Rocklin.
According to the county's agenda, the board will hold a closed session to evaluate Leopold's performance and discuss discipline or dismissal.
Leopold was placed on paid leave, effective May 27. Jane Christenson is serving as Acting Placer County CEO.
On May 12, the Rocklin Police Department closed the investigation into the collision and said no charges would be filed against the driver in the March 19 collision.
Leopold made headlines after he acknowledged the next day that he was the driver who fatally struck 18-year-old Anthony Williams near Lonetree Boulevard and Adams Drive.