CBS News SacramentoWatch Now
By CBS13 Staff
Filed Under:Homelessness, Sacramento News

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Detectives are investigating after a man was shot and killed at a homeless camp in North Sacramento Thursday morning.

Sacramento police say they originally responded to the area of Lampasas Avenue and Edgewater Road around 6:20 a.m. to investigate a reported shooting. Multiple gunshots were heard in the area.

At the scene, officers found a man who had been shot at least once. Medics soon pronounced that man dead at the scene, police say.

Exactly what led up to the shooting is still under investigation and no suspect information has been released at this point.

Authorities have not yet released the name of the man killed.