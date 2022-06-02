SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Detectives are investigating after a man was shot and killed at a homeless camp in North Sacramento Thursday morning.
Homicide investigation in North Sac near Lampasas and Edgewater Road. Man shot and killed just after 6AM today @CBSSacramento pic.twitter.com/7dAvueKLjF
— Rachel Wulff (@rachelwulff) June 2, 2022
Sacramento police say they originally responded to the area of Lampasas Avenue and Edgewater Road around 6:20 a.m. to investigate a reported shooting. Multiple gunshots were heard in the area.
At the scene, officers found a man who had been shot at least once. Medics soon pronounced that man dead at the scene, police say.
Exactly what led up to the shooting is still under investigation and no suspect information has been released at this point.
Authorities have not yet released the name of the man killed.