By CBS13 Staff
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A homicide investigation is underway in North Sacramento on Thursday morning.

Sacramento police say they originally responded to the area of Lampasas Avenue and Edgewater Road to investigate a reported shooting. The investigation has since turned into a homicide case.

No information about the victim or any possible suspects has been released.

Edgewater Road and Lampasas Avenue are blocked in the area. Drivers are being told to use an alternate route.

Updates to follow.