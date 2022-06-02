SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A homicide investigation is underway in North Sacramento on Thursday morning.
Officers are on scene in the area of Lampasas Ave & Edgewater Rd regarding a reported shooting that has turned into a homicide investigation. Please use alternate routes. There is no further information at this time. pic.twitter.com/oc02fxE9jy
— Sacramento Police (@SacPolice) June 2, 2022
Sacramento police say they originally responded to the area of Lampasas Avenue and Edgewater Road to investigate a reported shooting. The investigation has since turned into a homicide case.
No information about the victim or any possible suspects has been released.
Edgewater Road and Lampasas Avenue are blocked in the area. Drivers are being told to use an alternate route.
Updates to follow.