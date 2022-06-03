Del Oro Softball Star Continues Family Dynasty Of Section ChampionsJenna Birch is trying to break a habit. The Del Oro senior thinks about keeping her foot down, keeping her hands together before checking off a box: getting on base. Birch has been checking off boxes like that her whole life.

7-time Pro Bowl C Alex Mack Retires After 13 Years In NFLThe 36-year-old Mack announced his retirement on Friday in a move the Niners had been bracing for this offseason.

Marlins' Alcantara Dominant Again, Shuts Down GiantsSandy Alcantara allowed three hits in seven innings and the Miami Marlins beat the San Francisco Giants 3-0 on Thursday night.

'This Is A Special Opportunity For Us': Hotel Proposal, NCAA Women's Tournament Bid Are Causes For Optimism Of Downtown Sacramento DevelopmentSacramento is now a finalist to host the NCAA's Final Four tournament for women's basketball, and it comes on the heels of another announcement of plans for a new hotel in Old Sacramento.