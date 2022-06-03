VACAVILLE (CBS13) — A vegetation fire in Vacaville burned 15 acres before the forward progress of the fire was stopped, said the Vacaville Fire Department.
The fire was located on a hill north of Lagoon Valley Park.READ MORE: Vegetation Fire Near Cal Expo Stopped
When crews initially arrived on the scene about 1 acre had burned.
Crews stopped the forward progress of the fire after it had covered about 15 acres.READ MORE: Nightmare on the Christmas Street: Placer County Inmates Released While Jail Beds Sit Empty
No structures or homes were reported damaged.
There is a possibility that communication towers near the incident were damaged, as the fire burned around the area.
No injuries were reported.MORE NEWS: Del Oro Softball Star Continues Family Dynasty Of Section Champions
The cause of the fire is under investigation.