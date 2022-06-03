WOODLAND (CBS13) — Thursday, a cold case that had been open since 1999 made a breakthrough when the victim in a Yolo County homicide was identified using genetic genealogy, said the Yolo County District Attorney.
The victim was originally found on a bank of a slough near Clarksburg, California in rural Yolo County on March 4, 1999.
Although the cause of death was ruled to be a homicide, the victim has not able to be identified at the time.
For years, the case remained open as law enforcement officials worked to try to identify the victim.
A partial DNA sample was recently identified thanks to advances in science and genetic genealogy.
On June 2, 2022, a match was made using investigative genetic genealogy (IGG).
On June 2, 2022, a match was made using investigative genetic genealogy (IGG).

Gerron Gipson, who was 29 years old at the time of his death, has been identified as the homicide victim. Gipson was a native of the Sacramento area.
District Attorney Jeff Reisig praised the work of the team saying that, “Though there was a passage of time, Gerron Gipson was never forgotten. I am proud of the dedication and collaboration among our law enforcement partners that will make it possible to return Gerron to his loved ones and offer them some sense of closure. We will wholeheartedly support them in the coming days.”