Marlins' Alcantara Dominant Again, Shuts Down GiantsSandy Alcantara allowed three hits in seven innings and the Miami Marlins beat the San Francisco Giants 3-0 on Thursday night.

'This Is A Special Opportunity For Us': Hotel Proposal, NCAA Women's Tournament Bid Are Causes For Optimism Of Downtown Sacramento DevelopmentSacramento is now a finalist to host the NCAA's Final Four tournament for women's basketball, and it comes on the heels of another announcement of plans for a new hotel in Old Sacramento.

'I Put All I Had Into The Game': 49ers All-Time Great Frank Gore Signs 1-Day Contract To Retire With San FranciscoFrank Gore has signed a one-day contract with the San Francisco 49ers and announced his retirement from the NFL.

John Madden To Appear On First 'Madden' Cover Since 2000 In Tribute To Legendary Raiders CoachJohn Madden — the late NFL coach, announcer and namesake of the mega-popular football video game series — will grace the Madden 2023 cover for the first time since 2000.