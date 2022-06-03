SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A student-athlete at C.K. McClatchy High School in Sacramento has been named the 2021-22 Gatorade Baseball Player of The Year.
The award recognizes athletic achievement and academic accomplishments, and great character demonstrated on and off the field. Malcolm Moore is now a finalist for the National Baseball Player of the Year award that will be announced in June.
Moore joins a group of state-award winners, including Derek Jeter, Clayton Kershaw, David Price, and more.
The 6-foot-3, 195-pound senior catcher had batted .511 with 13 home runs, 51 RBI, and 47 runs scored in 32 games, leading the Lions to a 29-4 record. Moore is the top prospect in the Class of 2022 as ranked by Perfect Game.
Throughout all of his athletic achievements, Moore has maintained a 4.19 GPA and is ranked first in his graduating class of 504 students.
Elijah has signed a National Letter of Intent to play baseball at Stanford University.