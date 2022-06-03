WINTERS (CBS13) — A man was arrested after a high-speed chase on a motorcycle for possession of a “ghost gun” and other illegal paraphernalia, said the Winters Police Department.
On Thursday at around 2:06 p.m., the Winters Police Department responded to Lorenzo's parking lot on Grant Avenue to reports of a man who appeared to be on controlled substances in medical distress.

The man was behaving erratically and trying to start a motorcycle despite his condition.
The man was behaving erratically and trying to start a motorcycle despite his condition.
As officers arrived, the man fled the area on the motorcycle and officers pursued him onto northbound I-505 where he accelerated to approximately 90 MPH.
However, the motorcycle was suffering from mechanical issues, forcing the subject to yield on County Road 27 at I-505 where he was stopped and arrested.
The man was identified as 63-year-old Timothy John Strauss of Napa and was taken into custody without further incident.
Strauss was found to be a felon and in possession of an unregistered assault weapon—aka a "ghost gun"—narcotics, and drug paraphernalia indicating he was involved in the sale of narcotics.
Strauss was transported and booked at Yolo County Jail for various charges.