CARMICHAEL (CBS13) — A male nurse working at a Carmichael surgery center was recently sentenced to 29 years in prison for sexually assaulting incapacitated female patients.
On March 23, 2022, Gregory Harms was convicted of sexually assaulting two female patients, one 2011 and another in 2019.
Harms was initially arrested in 2019, where he was booked into Sacramento County Jail on sexual assault charges.
The jury found that Harms tied and bound one of the victims during the sexual assault.
Both assaults were done to female patients who were incapacitated and unable to defend themselves.
Both victims reported the assaults after the incidents.