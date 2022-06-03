ROCKLIN (CBS13) — The Placer County CEO who hit and killed 18-year-old Anthony Williams in Rocklin has been given a termination notice for an unrelated complaint.
On Friday, the Placer County Board of Supervisors held a closed session to evaluate CEO Todd Leopold’s performance.
READ MORE: Caltrans Worker Hit And Killed Along I-80 Near Vacaville
More on this: the termination comes after a Workplace Discrimination and Harassment complaint was filed by employee on May 25, 2022 naming Leopold. The board directed counsel to give Leopold 30 day notice of termination with cause. @CBSSacramento
He's currently on leave.
— Madisen Keavy (@madisenkeavy) June 3, 2022
Earlier in May, Leopold released a statement acknowledging that he was the driver who struck and killed Williams back on March 19. His statement came after Rocklin police completed their investigation into the incident in May, determining that Leopold wasn’t at fault.READ MORE: Man Arrested After Motorcycle Chase For Ghost Gun Possession In Winters
Still, the meeting on Friday was held to discuss discipline or dismissal Leopold. Before Friday’s announcement, Williams’ family told the board how the loss impacted them and that Leopold should be removed as CEO.
The board has since decided that Leopold will be given a 30-day notice of termination. However, the termination was due to a Workplace Discrimination and Harassment complaint that was filed by an employee on May 25 that named Leopold – not in response to the incident that led to the death of Williams.MORE NEWS: Sacramento Schools Reinstate Mask Mandate Amid Covid Surge
Leopold has been on leave since May 27.