DAVIS (CBS13) — UC Davis students are now selling their self-made Scottish Ale after winning the Iron Brew Competition.
The "Might Gale Ale" was produced by Sudwerk Brewing in Davis.
"To win this is quite an achievement for the students. They go from learning the theory to putting it into practice. It's probably one of the most hands-on courses in food science. But now they can say they won a brewing competition"
The "Might Gale Ale" is available starting today in both draft and in four-packs at Sudwer's Taproom.
A portion of the sales will go to the UC Davis brewing program.