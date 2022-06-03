WEST SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Thursday, a former resident of West Sacramento was convicted by a Yolo County jury of 28 acts of child molestation that occurred over a seven-year period, said the Yolo County District Attorney.
The 75-year-old perpetrator, David John Sidhu, was accused of molesting a family member beginning when the victim was age five and continuing the molestation until the victim was age twelve.
The jury found that each additional offense was completed by the use of duress and that each offense involved substantial sexual contact.
However, these molestations were not reported to law enforcement until fifteen years after they occurred.
After working with the District Attorney’s Office to secure a warrant, Detective Andrea King of the West Sacramento Police Department completed the investigation and arrested Sidhu.
The trial began on May 9, 2022, and the jury reached a decision after around three hours of deliberation on June 2, 2022. Sidhu faces a possible sentence of 224 years in state prison at his sentencing on July 14, 2022.
District Attorney Jeff Reisig praised the victim for her courage in coming forward and the West Sacramento Police Department for Detective King’s thorough investigation. “My office is committed to aggressively prosecuting these offenders who are the worst of the worst. This case is another example of how no matter how much time goes by, we will always work to obtain justice for victims and to keep the community safe from these violent sexual offenders.”