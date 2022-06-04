SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Saturday morning a kitchen fire temporarily shut down a restaurant in Downtown Sacramento, said the Sacramento Fire Department.
The restaurant was Ella Dining Room and Bar on 12th Street.
The fire sparked in the ventilation system of the restaurant.
The building had to be evacuated.
There were no injuries and in some time, the building tenants were allowed to return.
The restaurant is expected to reopen this week.