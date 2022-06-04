MADERA (CBS13) — Early Saturday morning officers responded to an incident in which an intoxicated man drove his vehicle into a vineyard, said the City of Madera Police Department.
The incident took place on Pecan Avenue and Westberry Boulevard.
The driver, Marc Mendoza, was driving south on Westberry Boulevard and instead of making the turn at Pecan Avenue, he launched his car into a vineyard.
When officers arrive Mendoza was wandering away from the scene.
Officers caught up with him and found he was intoxicated.
Mendoza was arrested for DUI and booked into Madera County Jail.