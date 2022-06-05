RANCHO CALAVERAS (CBS13) — Saturday evening, a residential garage fire was knocked down in Rancho Calaveras and animals were rescued, said Calaveras Consolidated Fire.
Fire crews arrived at a reportedly fully-involved garage fire that had spread into the vegetation nearby.
Crews were able to knock down the fire in the garage, preventing the spread to the nearby residence. They were also able to stop the forward progress of the fire and keep it from spreading into flammable hay bales nearby.
Several chickens were unfortunately lost in their pens during the fire.
No additional injuries were reported.