SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Gas prices have soared to record highs again in California, however, they aren’t rising as fast in other areas of the country.

At some gas stations in the area, price per gallon prices have surpassed 8 dollars!

If that isn’t enough proof that Californians are suffering, the national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline rests at around $4.76, which is still almost two dollars more than the national average a year ago in which drivers were paying $3.04 a gallon.

Price increases this drastic mean that Californians are paying more than twice the amount for a tank of gas than the rest of the country was paying a year ago.

A 14-gallon tank could now cost more than 112 dollars, which is just obscene.

But what has caused these drastic price increases in recent weeks and why is gas decreasing in other states but rising in California?

Well, first of all, the gas prices in California have always been much higher than in other areas due in part to the high gas tax that California implements as well as regulatory programs aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

However, that doesn’t explain the recent upward price trend.

One reason for gas prices rising so much higher in California could be due to a disruption in the state’s gasoline supply chain.

According to the New York Times, “Refineries turn crude oil into gasoline and ship it to the [California] to be sold. California requires a special, cleaner fuel blend that’s used only here. Typically, the bulk price of fuel coming into California’s ports is about 10 cents higher per gallon than in other states. But for at least a few weeks, it has been 80 to 90 cents more expensive, Borenstein said.”

However, while it’s clear that it’s a supply chain issue, experts are unsure of the exact point in the process that is causing problems.

Potentially, California’s higher standards and green initiatives may be to blame for much higher than average prices.

So, while you may be struggling at the pump, remember that while California’s high gas prices might be a drain on your wallet, they are likely related to the higher standard of living we have here. And that’s something to be grateful for.