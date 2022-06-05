'Can't Just Leave Her There': 12-Year-Old Saves Toddler's Life With Skills Learned On YouTubeA Fairfield 12-year-old saved a toddler's life but it's where she learned the life-saving skill that may surprise some. Tamaiah Massot loves the pool at her apartment complex but it isn't where she learned how to swim. It's where she got her feet wet in CPR. Tamaiah saw a two-year-old face down in the water and the little girl wasn't responding.