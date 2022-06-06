CBS News SacramentoWatch Now
By Christopher Baker
Filed Under:Stockton News

STOCKTON (CBS13) — A 93-year-old Stockton man says that his caretaker shot and killed an alleged trespasser outside of his home.

The shooting happened on Saturday night on Alston Way.

Dr. Richard Brown says that his caretaker was in the backyard when a 38-year-old suspect allegedly tried to attack him.

Dr. Brown had this to say, “Thank God for a lot of things. It was a frightening occasion.”

The suspect has not yet been identified.

The San Joaquin County District Attorney’s Office and the Stockton Police Department say that the shooting appears to be justified.