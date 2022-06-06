STOCKTON (CBS13) — A 93-year-old Stockton man says that his caretaker shot and killed an alleged trespasser outside of his home.
The shooting happened on Saturday night on Alston Way.READ MORE: Police Investigating Fatal Shooting In Sacramento
Dr. Richard Brown says that his caretaker was in the backyard when a 38-year-old suspect allegedly tried to attack him.READ MORE: Sacramento County Sheriff's Office Donates Bulletproof Vests To Ukraine Resistance Effort
Dr. Brown had this to say, “Thank God for a lot of things. It was a frightening occasion.”
The suspect has not yet been identified.MORE NEWS: UC Davis Campus Celebrates First-Ever School-Sanctioned Pride Festival
The San Joaquin County District Attorney’s Office and the Stockton Police Department say that the shooting appears to be justified.