SACRAMENTO, Calif. (CBS13) — The rising cost of oil and high demand are keeping gas prices at record-breaking levels, according to AAA.
The automobile group said Monday that the average price for a gallon of regular gas in California is at $6.34 — up 19 cents in the last week.
In Sacramento, the price of gas is slightly higher than the statewide average, at $6.36 a gallon. Meanwhile, prices in both Stockton and Modesto are lower than the California average, at $6.28 and $6.22 respectively.
The cost of a barrel of oil is nearing $120, which is almost double what it was last August.
Across the nation, the average price for a gallon of regular gas is around $4.76.
While prices in California are higher than other parts of the country due to taxes and programs to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, experts say that recent supply chain issued have also caused prices at the pump to climb in the Golden State.
In some parts of southern California, gas prices have surpassed $8 a gallon.