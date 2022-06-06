STOCKTON, Calif. (CBS13) — Two people were evacuated Monday after a grass fire flared up on an island in the San Joaquin River near Stockton.
The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office says deputies are working to battle the flames near the Lost Isle resort, roughly 15 miles northwest of Stockton.
The two people were evacuated after flames jumped to a structure on the island and started it on fire.
Crews are still working to extinguish the flames. So far, it’s unclear if there have been any injuries.
This is a developing story. Check back for more.