SACRAMENTO, Calif. (CBS13) — Weather officials say that the much of California’s Central Valley could see near record-high temperatures later this week.
The National Weather Service station in Sacramento said that Friday will bring widespread areas of high heat risk from the Sacramento Valley down through the San Joaquin Basin.
According to CBS13 meteorologist Tracy Humphrey, the heat will arrive Thursday with a high pressure system, pushing temperatures well above average. For context, the average daytime high for this time of year in Sacramento is in the mid-80s.
The hottest day of the week is expected to be Friday, when temperatures could be in the low triple digits. There's a chance that a daily temperature record could be broken in Sacramento. The current record of 105 degrees was set more than 100 years ago, in 1918.
When the mercury hits the triple digits, people are advised to avoid outdoor activities during the warmest hours and drink plenty of water.
Weather officials say that heat is one of the leading weather-related killers in the United States, resulting in hundreds of deaths every year.
Older adults and young children are particularly vulnerable to extreme heat, and people are urged to check in on their friends and relatives during periods of extreme heat.