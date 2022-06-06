SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Servers and bartenders at restaurants and bars that serve alcohol will be required to get a new certification to work in California.
The goal of the new certification requirement is to increase public safety, educate servers, and hopefully lower the amount of DUI cases.
Williams Abrego, the General Manager at Zocalo, says that while the certification is new, the information is not.
“We want to make sure that when they come in here they are safe to drink and the same thing when they leave they are ok to know where they are going afterward. We don’t want to overserve someone who does not know where they are going.”
The law goes into effect July 1.
Current employees have until the end of August to get the new certification.