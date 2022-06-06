SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A homicide investigation is underway following a shooting Monday morning on Sacramento’s north side.
The Sacramento Police Department says the shooting happened on the 500 block of Arcade Boulevard in the city's Richardson Village neighborhood. At least one person was killed.
Homicide investigators are gathering evidence at the scene, which is near a park and a middle school. Officials at Martin Luther King, Jr. Technology Academy said that building did not go into lockdown as students started summer break last week.
Few details were immediately released. It’s unclear if any arrests have been made.
Drivers in the area are encouraged to use alternate routes.
This is a developing story. Check back for more.