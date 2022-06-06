SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office donated nearly 150 bulletproof vests to the Ukrainian resistance effort.
Authorities say that it took time to coordinate with the Ukrainian government to make sure that the vests went to the right cause.
“Over time, being worn every day, that tends to move around the fibers. So not being used they are the maximum level of integrity with the vest is still in use.”
On Friday, the Russia-Ukraine war hit the 100-day mark and the Sheriff’s Office says that the donation is just a small effort to show their support.