SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Signed, sealed and delivered. It’s a story that will make you smile.

A Sacramento first-grader with down syndrome lived out his dream of becoming a UPS driver. Drew Bausman, 7, loves UPS.

“Every time a UPS truck would go by, ‘UPS!’ ” Mom Becky Bausman said of Drew.

His favorite color: brown. His Halloween costume? You guessed it.

“So we got him a little uniform for Halloween and it stuck,” Becky said. “He started wanting to deliver packages to his friends and he told everyone who would listen that he wants to be a UPS driver when he grows up.”

And his mom says it’s because UPS delivers joy, which is fitting.

“Joy is kind of my platform as it relates to down syndrome because, to be honest, having a kid with down syndrome has been the greatest source of joy in my life,” Becky said.

And on Monday, UPS delivered something special to Drew — his biggest dream, to suit up in brown and bring parcels filled with presents to his peers.

“We heard that he loves delivering, loves UPS and loves bringing joy to – what we do – to other people,” said Ian Gettys, UPS driver.

In a miniature truck decorated with flames and filled with packages, Gettys drove Drew to his school, Caleb Greenwood Elementary. Together, they announced their arrival.

They unloaded the parcels and wheeled them onto campus for Drew’s first-grade class. He was living his dream delivering joy.

“Here’s this little kid who would do anything that anybody asked, freely,” Becky said. “And we get a call from this lovely corporation wanting to do something like this for us. It, it’s just everything.”

Drew’s mom says joy is the delivery he makes every day.

“That’s what Drew’s here to do,” Becky said. “He does it to everyone he meets, and it just brings you to tears.”