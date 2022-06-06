DAVIS (CBS13) — Student organizers at UC Davis celebrated the first-ever school-sanctioned Pride Festival over the weekend.
Students say they were inspired to create this event after realizing that no UC campus had a pride event approved by the school to celebrate. One of the main goals was to make sure that the people the event was geared towards were represented at every step of the process.READ MORE: Police Investigating Fatal Shooting In Sacramento
Festival organizer Emma Bischoff had this to say, “There was really a need for a student-run event. We are all queer, transgender, or women of color who put this event together, and it couldn’t have been done without us students who face discrimination every day.”READ MORE: 93-Year-Old Stockton Man's Caretaker Shoots And Kills Alleged Trespasser
Bischoff and other organizers are hoping to see more resources for next year’s Pride Festival.MORE NEWS: Sacramento County Sheriff's Office Donates Bulletproof Vests To Ukraine Resistance Effort