YUBA CITY (CBS13) — An arrest was made in connection to the mid-April shooting death of a 19-year-old man in Yuba City, police said Monday.
The Yuba City Police Department said a 17-year-old male was arrested last Thursday and was booked into juvenile hall on a murder charge.READ MORE: 'Cat-Sized Lizard' Rounded Up In Roseville A Sign Of Exotic Pet Problem In City
The shooting happened on the night of April 19 on Casita Drive. Investigators said it appears the 17-year-old shot the victim over a dispute regarding personal property.READ MORE: Firefighters Battle Vegetation Fire Burning East Of Galt
The victim was pronounced dead at Adventist Rideout Hospital later that night.MORE NEWS: Deputies Battling Grass Fire On Island Near Stockton; 2 People Evacuated From Island
No further details were released.