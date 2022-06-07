AUBURN (CBS13) — A 65-year-old man is accused of exposing himself to two young children and inappropriately touching one of them after inviting them into his home in Auburn, authorities said Tuesday.
Keith Richard Jones was booked into the Placer County Jail and faces charges of lewd or lascivious acts with a child, sending harmful material to seduce a minor and arranging a meeting with a minor for lewd purposes.READ MORE: Man Convicted In Sacramento County Shooting, Robbery That Left Man Paralyzed With Memory Loss
The Auburn Police Department said officers were notified on Sunday of the incident. Jones allegedly invited the children, 7 and 9, into his Marvin Way home. In addition to exposing himself and touching one of the children, Jones reportedly showed them sexually explicit images.READ MORE: Sacramento Police Arrest 'Armed, Barricaded, Suicidal' Suspect After Hours-Long Standoff
The children left the home and told their parents what had happened.
Auburn police arrested Jones at his home Tuesday.MORE NEWS: Charter School Focused On Construction Field Going Up In Sacramento
“I’m extremely proud of these children for coming forward with this incident. Their courage is helping us to ensure no one else will be victimized,” Auburn Police Lt. Bryan Morrison said.