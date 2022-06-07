LINCOLN (CBS13) — Democrat Kermit Jones and Republican Kevin Kiley both advanced Tuesday from California’s primary to the November general election for their shot at the newly redrawn Third Congressional District.

“For the first time in history, more people are moving out of California than are moving in. I mean, think about that. This used to be the state where anyone could get ahead, where the full glory of the American dream can be realized. Now it’s the state that so many can’t wait to leave behind,” Kiley said addressing a crowd at his election party in Lincoln. “It’s because of the politics. It’s because of the political failures. And now, these political failures are being repeated on a national scale.”

Congressional district lines were redrawn this year. As a result, there is no incumbent running. The 3rd district runs from Chester in the north to Death Valley in the south. It also includes places like Roseville, Auburn, Folsom and Lake Tahoe.

Kermit Jones released a statement Tuesday night saying:

“It is my honor to be your choice to advance to the general election to be the Third Congressional District’s next congressman. I’m humbled to earn the votes of so many of my friends and neighbors, and I am deeply grateful to my family and our volunteers for making this all possible. “This campaign started because I could no longer sit on the sidelines at a time when we need leaders who will put partisanship aside and step up and serve this community.\“From the gas pump to the grocery store, our working families are hurting. Our families and businesses are doing everything they can to get ahead, but they’re facing an uphill climb. “And that hill keeps getting steeper and steeper because career-politicians like Kevin Kiley are more focused on serving their extremist ideology rather than serving the people. “With Roe V Wade hanging in the balance, we need another voice in Congress that is ready to say: the federal government has no place in the exam room as a woman makes a choice about her reproductive health. I’ll do just that. “As a doctor and a veteran, I took an oath to put people first and that’s what I’ll do in Congress. “While I was serving patients across our community, Kevin Kiley was rallying with rightwing militia groups calling for civil war in America. I didn’t serve our nation to stand on the sidelines while politicians who support insurrections run for office.”

Another prominent Republican in the race, Sacramento County Sheriff Scott Jones also made headlines as a candidate in the race but fell short of advancing in the race. This was his second attempt at a run for Congress.