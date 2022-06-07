MODESTO (CBS13) — A jackknifed big rig has traffic slow along southbound Highway 99 in Modesto on Tuesday.
#TreafficAlert #Modesto Expect delays on southbound SR-99 at Crows Landing Road due to a big-rig that lost its load. Traffic using center median and off-ramp. Please watch for responders and seek alternate route. pic.twitter.com/v3mcHz3Ztx
— Caltrans District 10 (@CaltransDist10) June 7, 2022
The incident happened a little before 2 p.m. near Crows Landing Road.
Exactly what led up to the big rig getting jackknifed is unclear, but officers say the vehicle lost its load and is now blocking the roadway.
Traffic is now using the center median and off-ramp to get around the wreck. Drivers heading to the area are being urged to use an alternate route, however.
A SigAlert has been issued. No estimated time of clearing has been given yet.