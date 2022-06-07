Primary Election Day Arrives In CaliforniaTurnout has been dismal so far, with officials say only 15 percent of ballots having being returned.

5 hours ago

CBS13 News AM News Update - 6/7/22The latest headlines.

5 hours ago

Tuesday Weather Forecast - June 7, 2022Find out what kind of weather we're expecting this week.

5 hours ago

Sacramento Police Respond To An "Armed, Barricaded, and Suicidal" Suspect In South SacramentoDetails here: https://cbsloc.al/3tkJWgH An armed, suicidal, suspect has barricaded himself inside a home in South Sacramento. According to Sacramento Police, officers are on the scene at the 5300 block of Jacinto Avenue in response to "an armed, barricaded, and suicidal", suspect who has fired a gun inside his home.

7 hours ago

Doctors Rally At State Capitol For Better Salaries And Working ConditionsDetails here: https://cbsloc.al/3GYru37 On Monday, doctors gathered at the State Capitol for a rally to call for changes to the mental health system. Rally attendees said that psychiatric doctors can't spend enough time with patients at state mental hospitals and prisons because they are understaffed.

7 hours ago