SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Health officials on Tuesday announced that they had identified the fifth presumptive case of monkeypox within Sacramento County.
Sacramento County said health officials are waiting for the CDC to confirm that this was monkeypox, though, the county advises that the risk to the public remains low.
Monkeypox symptoms include fever, headache, muscle aches, backaches, swollen lymph nodes, chills and exhaustion and the illness may last anywhere from two to four weeks. The incubation period is anywhere from 5-21 days but is usually between 7-14 days, health officials said.
European health officials raised the alarm about an outbreak weeks ago, and since then there've been hundreds of documented cases in countries that generally don't see the disease.
This new case, if confirmed, would be the second already this week. Just on Monday, Sacramento County identified the fourth presumptive monkeypox case.
The first case was noted two weeks ago and was believed to be related to travel in Europe.
Those concerned about possible monkeypox exposure are encouraged to contact their health care provider.