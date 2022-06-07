Sacramento County Sees Low Primary Voter TurnoutElection Day for the California primary is finally here, though voter turnout is still low, so far.

23 minutes ago

Sacramento Among Three Places Named In Lawsuit Against EPA Over Bad Air QualitySacramento is one of three places nationwide that several groups are targeting over its bad air. The problems are outlined in a lawsuit against the Environmental Protection Agency.

1 hour ago

Election Races We're TrackingThe state Attorney General race and local sheriff's races are just a few we are tracking all night long.

1 hour ago

Early Morning Downtown Davis Shooting Under InvestigationDetectives are still seeking information about a shooting that happened in the heart of Downtown Davis early Sunday morning.

4 hours ago

Police: Man Believed To Be Armed Barricaded In South Sacramento HomeA man who is allegedly armed has reportedly barricaded himself in a home in South Sacramento. Officers have been on the scene since around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday.

5 hours ago