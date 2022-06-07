CBS News SacramentoWatch Now
By Christopher Baker
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — An armed, suicidal, suspect has barricaded himself inside a home in South Sacramento.

According to Sacramento Police, officers are on the scene at the 5300 block of Jacinto Avenue in response to “an armed, barricaded, and suicidal”, suspect who has fired a gun inside his home.

Crisis negotiators and SWAT officers are on the scene. Sacramento Police advise travelers to use alternative routes.

