SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — An armed, suicidal, suspect has barricaded himself inside a home in South Sacramento.
According to Sacramento Police, officers are on the scene at the 5300 block of Jacinto Avenue in response to “an armed, barricaded, and suicidal”, suspect who has fired a gun inside his home.
Crisis negotiators and SWAT officers are on the scene. Sacramento Police advise travelers to use alternative routes.
@SacPolice has Calvine Rd Blocked between Jacinto Rd and Rexleigh Dr. An individual allegedly fired shots in a home and is barricaded inside. @allyaredas @julissaortiztv @GoodDaySac @CBSSacramento pic.twitter.com/woe5ykoNQ8
— DG (@CameraGuyDave1) June 7, 2022
🚨Media Advisory: SPD Officers are on scene in the 5300 Block of Jacinto Ave regarding an armed and barricaded suicidal individual who has discharged a firearm inside his residence. Crisis Negotiators and SWAT Officers are on scene. Please use alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/C2GiwMp1SH
— Sacramento Police (@SacPolice) June 7, 2022