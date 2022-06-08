FAIRFIELD (CBS13) — A 14-year-old was arrested after he stabbed and cut three other students with a shard of glass at a Fairfield school, authorities said Wednesday.
The Solano County Sheriff's Department said it received a call just after 10:30 a.m. from Tolenas Academy regarding the incident.
Staff intervened to take the piece of glass away and isolate the student after one student was stabbed and the other two were cut, authorities said.
All of the injuries were minor and none of the three students who were attacked had to be transported by ambulance to a hospital. They were all aged 13 or 14.
The sheriff’s office said the incident was isolated and there is no active threat to the school or surrounding community.