SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting in south Sacramento on Tuesday night.
Sacramento police say, just after 9:30 p.m., officers responded to the 1300 block of Florin Road to investigate a report of a person shot.READ MORE: Deputies Smash Window To Rescue Child Accidentally Locked In Hot Car
At the scene, officers found one man who had suffered a non-life-threatening injury. That man was then rushed to the hospital.READ MORE: California Democrats Move To Make Abortion A State Constitutional Right
Exactly what led up to the shooting is unclear.MORE NEWS: Hero Dog Who Fought Off Mountain Lion Attack In Northern California Dies Suddenly
No suspect information has been released at this point in the investigation.