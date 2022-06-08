ELECTION:California Primary Election results
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting in south Sacramento on Tuesday night.

Sacramento police say, just after 9:30 p.m., officers responded to the 1300 block of Florin Road to investigate a report of a person shot.

At the scene, officers found one man who had suffered a non-life-threatening injury. That man was then rushed to the hospital.

Exactly what led up to the shooting is unclear.

No suspect information has been released at this point in the investigation.