LAND PARK (CBS13) – Surveillance cameras sit outside the SF Supermarket in Sacramento’s South Land Park neighborhood, and what they recorded on May 30 has people on edge.

A camera captured someone grabbing a woman and trying to take her purse as she was opening her car door in the parking lot.

Cherene Briggs lives just blocks away. She often walks her dog through the parking lot to get to a nearby dog park, but now she’s unsettled, to say the least.

“It makes me real nervous and I, just yesterday, walked her home when it was dark and I’m always scared,” said Briggs.

The video shows the suspect drag the woman as she clutches her purse, even as the truck takes off.

“We’re scared now, you know? He’s running around here. You know, it scares everyone,” said Binh Le.

Le works at a nail salon in the same shopping center. She’s now worried every time she closes up shop.

“When I lock the door at the shop, I don’t come out right away. I stay in there at least ten minutes. If I don’t see anyone, then I can go out,” said Le.

In the video, the woman disappears behind the suspect’s truck for a moment and then is released and falls to the ground as the truck takes off. Police are releasing few details, but people are hoping they catch him.

“I hope he gets caught. I hope someone finds him or someone around here sees the car and they can call police and catch him because he shouldn’t run around and do that,” said Le.

“The post-traumatic stress that she’s going to deal with, because if it were me it would be with me forever. I would never forget,” said Briggs.

Sacramento police said the woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Detectives are working the case and encourage anyone with information to call the Sacramento Police Department.