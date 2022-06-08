MATHER (CBS13) — A local mental health fair is aiming to educate people about the crisis of homeless veterans in our communities and the issues of mental health and addiction.

“This is an excellent place to get on your feet,” Shane Schmidt said.

Schmidt is an Army veteran in a rehabilitation program that is part of Nation’s Finest, a non-profit that helps veterans find housing and other services.

“They just bring everything to light,” he said.

On Wednesday, the non-profit sponsored its third mental health resources fair with 19 vendors focusing on self-care practices — everything from recovery, therapy, yoga, meditation and financial literacy.

“They have Golden 1 [Credit Union] there [and] try to set you up for a bank account,” said Walter Hayes, who visited the fair.

Hayes found several vendors that were helpful.

“Here, they also give you bus passes, so if I should have to leave and go somewhere,” he said. “And they have a facility across the street where I can search for jobs, so this is great.”

Organizers will host one of these four times this year. The idea is to help veterans as they transition from inpatient to outpatient treatment.

“Because when they go into permanent housing, they lose that mental health support,” said Georgina Morales, site director. “So we want to make sure we provide that continuum of care, getting the resources out to other community partners as well.”

The goal is to bring the community together to offer resources together to serve those who have served our country.

“I scraped myself off the street and came here, and it’s great,” Schmidt said. “They’re going to help me get my life together.”

The event was held Wednesday from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Mather Veterans Village at Schirra Avenue and Bleckley Street near Mather Airport.

Nations Finest serves veterans in Arizona, California and Nevada. It is serving 100 men and women in transitional housing where they get free food, case management and other programs. There is an additional 100 in permanent, supportive income-based housing.

“I love the comradery of being around the other veterans and to collaborate and always remember that you have people that care about you,” said a fair attendee.