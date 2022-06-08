SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The Sacramento County Board of Supervisors on Wednesday approved a plan to build a tiny home village for the homeless in south Sacramento.
The site, which is now a vacant lot at the corner of Florin and Power Inn roads, will be able to house up to 125 people at a time.
Plans call for 100 tiny, single or double occupancy cabins with each of them having bathrooms and communal gathering spaces. There will also be 24/7 security.
The county says the site will cost about $7.7 million to build and maintain for two years.
“This is an important first step in implementing Safe Stay Communities throughout the County,” said Patrick Kennedy, Sacramento County District 2 supervisor. “This project will ensure people experiencing homelessness in the area will be put in a stable environment and are connected to services to help get their lives in order. We are fully committed to making this and other Safe Stay Communities a success for our neighborhoods, business districts and our homeless neighbors.”