Woman Attacked By Homeless Man While Jogging In Land ParkSacramento's Land Park community members are on edge after a woman on a morning jog in the area was tackled to the ground by a homeless man.

44 minutes ago

Sacramento Man And Woman Among 6 Airlifted Off Mt. Shasta In Series Of MishapsThe Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office says a man and woman, both from Sacramento, were among six people airlifted off of Mt. Shasta in four separate incidents in just 24 hours.

1 hour ago

Comedians Host Free Show In Support Of Mental Health AwarenessHealing through humor. It's tough these days for some to find laughter, but on Wednesday night, they did. Comedians are coming together with punchlines and a purpose to tackle mental health challenges.

1 hour ago

Sacramento County Approves 'Tiny Home' Village For The HomelessThe Sacramento County Board of Supervisors on Wednesday approved a plan to build a tiny home village for the homeless in south Sacramento.

1 hour ago

Paintball Shootings Around The City Of Galt Lead To 5 ArrestsFive people were arrested after multiple others were intentionally shot with paintball guns throughout the city of Galt, police said Wednesday.

1 hour ago