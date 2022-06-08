SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY (CBS13) – First responders worked quickly to rescue a child who was apparently accidentally locked inside a car as temperatures started to rise on Wednesday.
The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office says, around 1 p.m., they got a report about a child left inside a car.READ MORE: 1 Hurt In Shooting On Florin Road In Sacramento
Deputies got to the scene within minutes. There, deputies encountered the concerned parents already standing outside the car. Somehow, deputies say the parents had locked their keys inside the car along with their child.READ MORE: California Democrats Move To Make Abortion A State Constitutional Right
Acting fast, deputies decided to smash out a window of the car and get the child to safety.
While temperatures are already high enough to create a dangerous situation for people or pets stuck in a hot car, record highs past 100 are expected by Friday.MORE NEWS: Hero Dog Who Fought Off Mountain Lion Attack In Northern California Dies Suddenly
Citing CDC numbers, the sheriff’s office notes that about 38 children die every year from vehicular heatstroke.