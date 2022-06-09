SUSUIN CITY (CBS13) — More than a dozen apartments were damaged by a fire in Suisun City.
On June 8, around 1 a.m., firefighters reported a fire at an apartment complex on Sunset Avenue and Pintail Drive.READ MORE: UC Davis Recognized As One Of World's Top Universities
Firefighters are unsure how many people have been displaced, but Red Cross was on the scene to help those who were impacted.READ MORE: New Video Shows When 24hr South Sacramento Standoff Came To An End
No injuries were reported.
MORE NEWS: Woman Attacked By Homeless Man While Jogging In Land Park