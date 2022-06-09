SOUTH SACRAMENTO — New video shows when a nearly 24-hour South Sacramento standoff ended with the suspects arrest.
CBS13 was the only news crew on the scene when police stormed the home on Tuesday morning at 5300 block of Jacinto Avenue.
Police say that everything started when the man threatened family members and then led officers on a chase, crashing into a cop car.
He then barricaded himself inside a house for nearly 24-hours.
Police found two guns inside the home and later arrested him on assault weapons charges.