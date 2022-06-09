SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — An investigation is underway by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office after a 15-month-old baby died in Natomas on Wednesday.
Sacramento police say officers responded to the 1800 block of Club Center Drive around 8:30 p.m. for a medical aid call. A Sacramento Fire Department crew also responded to the incident.
At the scene, first responders found a baby experiencing a medical emergency. The baby was soon pronounced dead, police say.
No details about what kind of medical emergency took place have been released at this point.
The coroner’s office is the lead agency investigating the case, police say.